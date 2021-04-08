REVEALED: Ireland's top ten beaches named by travel publisher Lonely Planet

Esteemed travel publisher Lonely Planet has named Ireland's best beaches to visit.

Mayo, Kerry and Donegal have two beaches in the top ten, while the others are in Sligo, Galway, Waterford and Dublin also make the top 10.

The writer described Ireland's coastline as “a beachgoer’s paradise.”

Here is the list of Ireland's best beaches, as chosen by Lonely Planet.

Dog’s Bay/Gurteen Bay, Co Galway

Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo

Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo

Inch Strand, Co Kerry

Banna Strand, Co Kerry

Trawmore Bay, Achill Island, Co Mayo

Ballyquin Beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford

Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal

Killiney Beach, Co Dublin