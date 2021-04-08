REVEALED: Ireland's top ten beaches named by travel publisher Lonely Planet
Ballymastocker beach
Esteemed travel publisher Lonely Planet has named Ireland's best beaches to visit.
Mayo, Kerry and Donegal have two beaches in the top ten, while the others are in Sligo, Galway, Waterford and Dublin also make the top 10.
The writer described Ireland's coastline as “a beachgoer’s paradise.”
Here is the list of Ireland's best beaches, as chosen by Lonely Planet.
Dog’s Bay/Gurteen Bay, Co Galway
Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo
Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo
Inch Strand, Co Kerry
Banna Strand, Co Kerry
Trawmore Bay, Achill Island, Co Mayo
Ballyquin Beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford
Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal
Killiney Beach, Co Dublin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on