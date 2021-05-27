New EU energy labels on light bubs – what is changing?

New energy labels are coming into effect to bring EU consumers a better understanding of their carbon footprint and energy consumption.

Irish lighting company Solus outline what exactly is changing when the mandatory new European Commission energy labelling regulations come into effect on September 1st, 2021



A brand-new version of the widely-recognised EU energy label for light bulbs and light sources will be applicable in all shops and online retailers from September 1st 2021 with an 18-month transition period for products already on the market.

The most important change is a return to a simple A-G scale on energy labels because more and more products are now achieving ratings as A, A+ or A++ according to the current scale causing confusion for consumers. The new energy label will leave empty energy efficiency classes at the top of the scale for advancing technologies and to encourage manufacturers to develop more energy efficient products.

A further significant change is the introduction of a QR code. By scanning the QR-code, consumers can find additional information about the product model. By law, all energy labelled products on the EU market have to be registered in a new EU-wide database - European Product Registry for Energy Labels (EPREL).

Eco-design rules are mandatory for almost all lamps sold in the EU. From 1 September 2021, the existing rules will be repealed and replaced to include circular economy requirements. According to Elizabeth O Reilly from WEEE Ireland, “3.2 million light bulbs were recycled in Ireland in their last full recorded year in 2019 and 38,000 tonnes of electrical waste was taken back from landfill for use in manufacturing again.”

Solus is a proud Irish company and welcomes these new regulations which are in line with their progressive Planet First sustainability programme. The new energy labels will give clarity on energy efficiency for consumers and also ensure that businesses continue to innovate. See www.solus.ie

Also read: Nominate family to share life stories on 'Vanishing Ireland'