No plans this Summer? Casting call for new movie set in Boyle

Casting call for Extras
If you always wanted to be in a movie - this is your chance! A casting call has been released for Extras in a film being shot in Boyle later this month.
Production company Hillsixteen.com are seeking extras for the film ’13 Hours’. The film will centre around a tragedy that happened in Ireland in the early eighties. It will be shot at a number of locations around Boyle.
Hillsixteen.com are looking for male and female extras of all age groups for scenes that will be filmed in Boyle between June 28th July 8th.
Extras should be local to Boyle Town and surrounding areas and own transport is required.
These, according to the details, are unpaid roles, “but a fun filmmaking experience is assured”.
If you would like to be an ‘Extra’ email a photo of yourself and your contact details (name, age, location) to casting@hillsixteen.com with the subject line: Boyle Extras.
