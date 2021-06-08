Leprechaun sightings at walking routes in County Roscommon

Looking for somewhere new to go, walk, take the family?

Take a walk and play hide and seek with leprechauns at five family friendly Roscommon walking trails. These large leprechauns are 40cm tall and crafted from pure wool by Franziska Lienberger especially for Cruinniú na Nóg Roscommon, which is Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people taking place on June 12.

The leprechauns have already started to arrive in County Roscommon and you can discover them on the walking trails at Mote Park, Roscommon; Cloonlarge Walk, Kilteevan; Knockcranny Woods, Keadue; Castlerea Demesne and Monksland Walk. These are all family friendly routes and have been selected from the Roscommon Walks & Cycleways booklet at www.visitroscommon.ie/trails

The leprechauns range in size from 20cm to about 50 cm. The older they are the smaller they get. Which makes sense. It is easier to hide when you are small as you can’t run as fast.

Leprechauns are still very shy and are actually not permitted to show themselves to the human race. Children up to the age of 10 spot them much easier. Adults find it increasingly difficult as they get older and lose their imagination.

The Leprechaun council gave 20 Leprechauns a special license to be more visible during the next few months in forests and parks in County Roscommon.

So, treat them well and with respect, because all misbehaviours will be reported back to the Leprechaun council headquarters!

Check out the list of trails and all of the fantastic events organised for Cruinniú na nÓg by Roscommon County Council Arts Office, Heritage Office and Library Service, Roscommon Arts Centre, Music Generation Roscommon and Roscommon County Youth Theatre at https://cruinniu. creativeireland.gov.ie/.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and Roscommon County Council.

