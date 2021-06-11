Nourish and repair cracked hands with Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel

As we finally start to emerge from the pandemic and the country opens up to a glorious summer of joyful meetups with family and friends, our hands–which have been washed and sanitised every step of the way during this time–are more deserving than ever of extra care and attention. The use of aqueous soaps and alcohol-based products, while key to reducing infection, can strip the skin of its natural protective layer (sebum), leaving those hands dry, cracked and painful. Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel uses pioneering technology to restore and deeply moisturise dry skin, and is the perfect way to bring your hands to their pre-pandemic softness.

In addition, with sports clubs opening back up, some TLC for the hands is a must, especially if you’re back in the gym lifting weights, or dusting off the tennis racquet or set of golf clubs and re-familiarising yourself with your winning grip. If you’re kind to your hands, they’ll be kind to you, so be sure to keep a jar in your sports or kit bag!

Occlusives such as Shea Butter and Soja Oil create a thin barrier against water loss, lock in moisture and slow the evaporation of water from the skins surface, while humectants like Hyaluronic Acid (which carries x1000 times its weight in water), Glycerine and Lactic Acid work like magnets, drawing in water from the environment and deep within the skin itself. Finally, Emollients such as Vitamin A, Shea Butter and Chamomile improve the appearance of skin by smoothing flaky cells, improving elasticity and tone.

The standard creams, lotions and body butters that are currently used in the treatment of dry skin are made using up to 70% water, but as our skin is water repellent, the majority of this evaporates on contact. Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel is formulated using 87% oil for an intensely hydrating product. As well as providing deep moisturisation, the oils used include Lavender Oil and Camomile Oil which work to calm the red irritated skin resulting from constant washing.

With 92%* of women with dry skin conditions such as eczema, noting that their skin felt instantly moisturised and 82%* recording a significant improvement in just two days, Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel is the new hero product for dry skin. We recommend applying a small amount of Bio-Oil® Dry Skin Gel after washing hands for at least 20 seconds in warm, soapy water or applying hand sanitizer. Available in 50ml, 100ml and 200ml, pop one in your handbag, car and bathroom to ease irritated and cracked hands.

