Is Leitrim the best place to live in Ireland? Let people know!

As the country begins to reopen once again details of the search for the ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ 2021 have been announced.

Whether you live in a town, village, island or city anywhere on the island of Ireland – your home place has a chance to secure the coveted title of ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’.

To be in with a chance to claim the title for your homeplace, all you have to do is to write a short submission explaining what makes it so special.

The countrywide competition last took place almost 10 years ago in 2012 in the midst of the financial crisis. On that occasion Carrick-on-Shannon was one of eight town to make it onto the long list of 25 Best Places to Live in Ireland.

However, in the end Westport, Co. Mayo was eventually selected as the overall winner as it met so many of the competition’s criteria and displayed a remarkable community spirit that was evident in its 90-plus voluntary organisations.

The initiative, which was launched by The Irish Times at the weekend, will see each nominated location judged on specific criteria, including community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living, safety and of course the unique X factor.

The panel of judges and researchers will scour Ireland for its hidden gems and known paradises, discovering what people around the country love and value most about the places they live in. The judging panel really want to hear from people all over Leitrim as soon as possible to help identify those special places.

Anyone can enter by writing a short pitch about their place and the judging panel is looking forward to a challenging summer of deliberation with every stage in the process documented in The Irish Times and on www.irishtimes.com/bestplace . The closing date for entries is July 25th and the winner will be announced in September.

If you send in a submission, be sure to sopy it and send it to us at the Leitrim Observer too