Join Leitrim Summer Stars at the library this Summer

Summer Stars is the public library national summer reading programme for children that runs until the end of August.

Leitrim children throughout are invited to join the adventure and to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and writing over the summer. Summer Stars is non-competitive and every child who reads even one book/ ebook is regarded as having completed the programme – and it’s all completely free!

Activities for Summer Stars 2021:

1. Summer Stars BorrowBox: Browse, borrow, read and listen to the Summer Stars collection of children’s e-books and e-audio books through the library’s BorrowBox app. This is free for all members to use from anywhere, anytime. Non-members can join online for free at https://www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.

2. Online Storytime: Summer Stars storytime will be delivered by Leitrim County Library Facebook page.

3. Story Competition: As well an enjoying the amazing worlds of books, Summer Stars is also celebrating children’s imaginations by running a short story competition. There are three age categories with great prizes for all the winners and runners-up.

4. Books: Public libraries are open so do visit to stock up on your summer reads and register for Summer Stars!

5. Reading cards and reviews: Children can track their reading progress with reading cards which can be marked each time a book is read, online or in print form. These are available from your local library or for download and print below. The reviews section on this website allows readers to upload their views on what they have read.

6. Online Activities: Check your Leitrim County Library Facebook page for upcoming Summer Stars events and activities!

There are also printable activities and colouring sheets available here.