WATCH: So have you heard about the Leitrim Chair?

The Leitrim Chair is a traditional style of chair which would have been common in the North West of Ireland.
The Leitrim Chair Project aims to raise awareness of this traditional piece of furniture and to document its construction.
In this short film Rosa Meehan, Curator for the National Museum of Country Life, will tell us about the origins of this chair in Leitrim and expert craftsman Charlie Perpoil will show us how to make this simple and beautiful piece of furniture.
This is a Leitrim County Council Heritage project, funded by Creative Ireland.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.