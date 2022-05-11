Search

11 May 2022

Keep your gut happy on national Eat What You Want Day

Keep your gut happy on national Eat What You Want Day

Dr Deirdre G. O'Donovan, Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Blackrock Clinic

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 3:04 PM

Today, Wednesday, May 11th, is National Eat What You Want Day. The idea is to help people break away from frustrating health and diet trends. Experts universally agree that giving yourself a break now and again is good, but we are also encouraged to follow our gut instincts and focus on foods that nourish the body and mind.

What you eat isn't just nutrition for you; it also feeds the trillions of bacteria that live in your gut. Of course, everyone is different, but some broad principles apply to everyone if you want to improve your digestion and look after general health. Dr. Deirdre O'Donovan, Consultant Gastroenterologist in the Blackrock Clinic, says that gut health can significantly affect the quality of people's lives, but there is a lot that we can do to stay on track. She says we must choose gut-friendly options, and in return, our tummies will thank us for it.

Dr. Deirdre O’ Donovan’s easy tips for gut health

1. Fibre 

Add more fibre to your diet. Become familiar with the labels on your food. If a product has more than six grams of fibre per 100-gram portion, then that’s considered a high fibre product. Foods like porridge and wholegrain cereals are top of the tree, but simple changes like swapping wholegrain bread for white bread can make a real difference. 

2. Plant-based foods 

Help your gut to help itself by taking in a wider variety of plant-based foods. Our guts are filled with good bacteria to make what’s called our gut flora. By eating more fruit, vegetables, and pulses we are not only eating healthily for ourselves, but we’re also ensuring our gut flora are eating healthily. To help further, avoid processed foods and choose a better alternative. 

3. Limit red meat 

Try to limit red meat, and increase your intake of fish. Red meat is fine in moderation, but eat too much and you increase the likelihood of consuming too many nitrates. This can adversely affect long-term gut health. 

4. Eat regularly 

Don’t allow too long between meals, and when you eat, make sure you chew your food well before swallowing. Give your gut every chance to absorb the best nutrients it can from what you eat as the food passes through.

5. Prebiotics and probiotics 

Explore the use of prebiotics and probiotics. Prebiotics are foods that can encourage the growth of good bacteria in the gut, such as asparagus, leek, artichoke, onions, and garlic. Probiotics are products that can directly add good bacteria to the gut to help it stay healthy, such as Alflorex, which is available in chemists and health food shops. 

6. Vitamin D 

As well as probiotics and prebiotics, consider adding some vitamin D to your diet. Known as the sunshine vitamin, it interacts well with your gut flora. 

Dr O’Donovan stresses that you should never ignore red flag symptoms that your gut is in distress. She says you should look out for unexplained weight loss, persistent heartburn, a change in bowel habit or any bleeding from the back passage. Should you experience any of these, seek urgent medical help from your GP.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media