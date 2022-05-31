Search

31 May 2022

Leitrim people urged to Leave No Trace when enjoying the outdoors this Summer

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 2:49 PM

Leave No Trace Ireland, which promotes the responsible use of the outdoors, has launched its third national awareness campaign urging the public exercise care in their enjoyment of the outdoors including public parks, open countryside, and beaches.

Record numbers of people are taking part in outdoor activities, putting increased pressure on our outdoor spaces. The new campaign asks the public to Love This Place and Leave No Trace when enjoying the outdoors this summer.

The Love This Place Campaign – which is being run by Leave No Trace Ireland in conjunction with partner organisations from the sports, tourism and outdoor activities sectors – will include advertising across national and local radio and social media.

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Love This Place, campaign, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: “The importance of outdoor recreation for our physical and mental wellbeing has become clearer than ever over the past two years. As we approach the summer months it’s vital that we all continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly – whether you’re hiking, cycling or going for a picnic on the beach please do plan your activities ahead and play your part by leaving any outdoor spaces as you found them.”

“By leaving no trace and respecting our environment we can help to minimize our impact on the outdoors. Picking up after your dog, keeping them on a lead near wildlife and livestock, bringing your rubbish home with you and parking your car so it doesn’t block access points are all simple ways to enjoy the outdoors in a responsible way.”

The 2022 campaign is a joint initiative with Government departments and leading state and independent organisations that promote outdoor activities and the responsible enjoyment of the countryside including Fáilte Ireland, Sport Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Department of Rural and Community Development, Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works, Coillte, Waterways Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland.

Commenting, Leave No Trace Ireland Chief Executive, Maura Kiely, said: “Our campaign is making a direct appeal to everyone to consider and take responsibility for their activities and their impacts, and to follow the ‘Leave No Trace’ Principles.”

This year Leitrim people, and indeed, people around the country are being urged to take the following actions on key issues and pressure points in the outdoors:

Littering

Plan ahead and always bring a bin bag. By taking your rubbish home, you are playing your part in keeping our outdoor spaces litter free and beautiful.

Dog Control & Fouling

Bring poo bags and always pick up after your dog, bag it and safely bin it, or bring it home with you.

Keeping your dog on a lead shows consideration for others and avoids disturbing livestock and wildlife.

Campfires & BBQs

No fires unless on a designated site. You should not light a campfire unless you have permission from the landowner and only ever in suitable, low risk locations.
If you are at a designated site where campfires are permitted, make sure you have the skills to set, use and extinguish a campfire. See leavenotraceireland.org for detailed guidance on how to set and use a campfire safely.
Do not use disposable BBQs in the countryside.

Further information and guidance for individuals, communities and organisations is available from https://www.leavenotraceireland.org/love-this-place-leave-no-trace

