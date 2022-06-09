Search

09 Jun 2022

Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Ceadigh Heslin

Our 2022 Rose will be picked on Saturday, June 11 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Ceadigh Heslin

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

Hi, my name is Céadigh Heslin, I’m 21 and from Dromod. I am being sponsored by The Brandywell also based in Dromod.
I’m the eldest of three, my brothers Odhrán and Dáire are 19 and 17. We are all similar in age so we get on well together! My Mam, Maeve, is a primary school teacher (She actually taught me in Junior Infants many moons ago!) and my Dad, Mark, is an SNA in a secondary school.
I have just completed my degree in Communication Studies in DCU and am currently an intern at Elevate PR in Dublin.

What do you see as the most important issue young Irish people are facing today?
Honestly, I know from personal experience that living in Dublin as a young person is quite challenging. The cost of living as well as a lack of accommodation is a huge issue for so many of us and there is very little support to make this any easier. I will say though, that lowering the price of public transport has been a god send, and has made tapping that leap card a little less daunting for me!

Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?
As someone who was always very quiet growing up, I never thought that I would have the confidence to do something like the Rose of Tralee. However, I’ve learned that pushing yourself to do things that seem scary to you are usually the things that end up being the best experiences in your life. I am thrilled that I have the opportunity to take part.
I’ve also learned from living away that I’m a real home bird and love nothing more than coming back to Leitrim every weekend! I would be delighted to represent my home at Tralee.

