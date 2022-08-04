Search

04 Aug 2022

61% say they will have to make cuts to meet increased fuel costs

Rising fuel costs are putting increased pressure on families

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

04 Aug 2022 12:28 PM

3 in 5 (61%) of respondents to a recent survey said that they will have to cut costs in other areas to try and meet rising fuel costs according to research by iReach Insights.

In Ireland gas is the most common fuel used for heating homes and businesses (40%), followed by Oil. The average monthly fuel costs for Irish adults in 2021 was €132, however, 71% have received notice of an increase in the cost of their heating fuel, averaging at a 15% increase.

The average monthly cost for electricity in 2021 was €129, with 79% receiving notice of an increase in this cost, averaging at a 16.5% increase.

61% of adults in Ireland say they’ll have to make cuts to cover increased fuel costs.

85% have a car or cars in their household with petrol is the most popular type of car motor fuel (50%), followed by diesel (42%). 6% use a hybrid and just 3% use an electric car.

The average weekly motor fuel costs in 2021 for Irish adults was €38. Since then, 87% have noticed an increase in costs of their motor fuel. The average weekly fuel cost increase is €14.71.

 

Local News

