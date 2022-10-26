12 most haunted locations from around the world

Spooky fans are being told of the most haunted locations to visit from around the world that will give them a real fright this Halloween. Experts from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have researched the eeriest locations that will terrify people and get them into the seasonal spirit.

With Halloween approaching, there are various sites from across the world known for paranormal sightings. It’s the perfect time for thrill-seekers searching for an adrenaline rush, with haunted sights found in Gloucestershire, England and across the Atlantic in Pennsylvania, USA.

Rebecca Bebbington, online consumer expert from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “With Halloween being one of the scariest times of the year, we wanted to find the best-haunted locations for people to visit this October.

“Simple traditions such as having a Halloween party or dressing up as a favourite TV character may not be enough for those who enjoy the frightening side of the season.

“We’ve found that horror fans are more interested in finding out about haunted locations from across the globe, with people visiting the grounds of Leap Castle in Ireland or going on a ghost hunt at Quarantine Station in Australia.”

Here are 12 haunted locations from across the world:

1. Villa De Vecchi - Cortenova, Italy - Found in the northern region of Italy, the haunted mansion of Villa De Vecchi is a must to put on your checklist. Known as the “Red House” due to its gruesome past, the villa is rumoured to have been home to witches, cults and is also said to house the ghosts of its past owners.

2. Goatman’s Bridge - Texas, USA - Its expansive paranormal history is well known and people fear to cross this Texas bridge at night. This haunted location is in Denton, Texas and is allegedly home to paranormal activity due to its past of satanic rituals which have taken place under the bridge.

3. Bhangarh Fort - Bhangarh, India - This historic fort has not only been cursed once, but twice during its history. Often referred to as “the fort of ghosts”, Bhangarh Fort is rumoured to be haunted with the site having a strict ‘no visit policy’ after sunset.

4. Crathes Castle, Banchory, Scotland - One of the more mesmerising locations on the list, Crathes Castle is stunning to look at, but the castle is also known as home to the mysterious “green lady” who has been seen roaming the grounds.

5. Camp 30 - Ontario, Canada - The abandoned Canadian camp was once used as a prisoner base for soldiers during World War Two. However, the camp is now known to be home to ghosts of the past, with satanic graffiti scattered across the border to warn off suspicious visitors.

6. Hex Hollow - Pennsylvania, USA - A site known as the “murder house” following events which took place in 1928 when a man was attacked and strangled inside. Paranormal activity has since been recorded at this home with everything from spectral houses to UFOs being reported.

7. Quarantine Station - NSW, Australia - Famous for its thrilling ghost haunting, visitors can get an electromagnetic meter to detect any paranormal activity in the station. Shadowy entries have been known to roam the station by shuffling around the hallways.

8. Leap Castle, Ireland - Some websites claim that in the 1900’s builders conducting renovations in the castle found a large number of human skeletons on wooden spikes in the underground dungeon but this is not verified on the official Leap Castle website. However, the castle does have a gruesome past with murders and mysterious deaths, including that of a priest who is rumoured to haunt the grounds.

9. Posada Del Sol - Mexico City, Mexico - The abandoned hotel in Mexico, has been referred to as one of the most haunted locations in the country. People who have visited the site claimed to have felt a paranormal presence of a young girl who may have passed away in the hotel.

10. Cecil Hotel - California, USA - The Cecil Hotel is an infamous spot in America where countless documentaries and theories have speculated about the gruesome events which took place at the hotel.

11. Akershus Festning - Oslo, Norway - The haunted fortress was previously a prison during the 1900’s. People claim to be spooked by sounds of the prisoners seeking revenge, from screaming to chilling whispers and even an old guard dog whose presence spooks both locals and tourists.

12. Ancient Ram Inn - Gloucestershire, England - With its 800-year-old history, the Ancient Ram Inn is known to be home to a wicked spirit from the 1500’s, with rumours stating the spirit has a demonic force. The Inn is currently open as a hotel where visitors brave the chance of encountering a spiritual presence during a ghost hunt.