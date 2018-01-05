Operation Transformation returns to Dromahair for 2018

Registration for the 2018 '6 Week Programme' will take place on Sunday, January 14 at 12.15 pm in Dromahair Park. This will be followed by the Operation Transformation National Walk which will commence at 1pm from the park. This walk is free and open to anyone who wishes to take part.

After a very successful Operation Transformation 2017 Dromahair Ladies and Mens Gaa are hosting Operation Transformation 2018, commencing on Tuesday, January 16.



This is a great opportunity after the Christmas festivities to change your lifestyle, to become more motivated, improve your health and fitness and meet new people. In last years Operation Transformation we had some huge weight loss and seen fitness levels of participants improve significantly.



This programme is suitable from the complete beginner through to a more athletic person wanting to improve their fitness levels.



This year's Tuesday Class will be a mixed class with beginner and advanced programmes to suit your levels of fitness.

Cost €50 for 6 week programme

Tuesdays: Ladies and Mens Fitness Class (with 2 levels beginners and advanced) in St Clares Comprehensive School Gym Manorhamilton from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. There will also be an optional weigh-in at 7pm before the class commences.

Saturday mornings: Ladies and Mens Bootcamp in Dromahair Park from 9-10am.

5K Walk/Run after 6 week programme: On Sunday, February 25th there will be a 5k Walk/Run with more details to follow.