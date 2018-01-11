Are you looking for a new challenge in 2018?

January begins for many with the ambition to give something up or start new hobbies and increase fitness levels but finding the right outlet can sometimes be difficult.

If you are looking for a challenge that will be rewarding and get you out in the fresh air with unspoilt views of the local area then you may want to consider volunteering with the Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team who are currently on the look out for new recruits.

If climbing a mountain or hiking in difficult terrain doesn't sound like your cup of tea then you may still be able to help as the Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue team of volunteers are on the lookout for people with a variety of skills who may be able to help them with administeration and fundraising activities.

For further information please email secretary@sligoleitrimmrt.ie or call (087) 1798486.