More funding is needed to fix Leitrim's bridges

A survey of the county's bridges in 2012 needs to be updated as it fails to include damage caused by accidents say local councillors.

At Monday's Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting, two motions were raised highlighting bridges in need of works in the area.

Cllr Caillian Ellis asked the council to rebuild the bridge at Drumbibe/Aughnasheelin and sought assurances that works will be carried out on the bridge at Castlefore, Fenagh.

Cllr Brendan Barry also sought works on bridges at Lee's Aghacashel; Aghagrania; Pol an Easa, Aughnasheelin and the bridge over the Canal at Roscarbon, Drumcong. Much of the damage on these bridges was caused as a result of car accidents, noted the councillor.

Unfortunately bridge funding is assigned to bridges on the back of the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport Bridges Needs Survey 2012. This means the list for works is based on the condition of bridges in 2012 and does not take into account any damage sustained since the survey.

Last year funding was allocated for works on bridges at Booshill; Hilly road, Drumshanbo and Castlefore, Fenagh. While the first two bridges were dealt with last year the Castlefore bridge works will be carried out shortly.

Ballinamore Area Engineer, Darragh O'Boyle said “if further local road bridge funding becomes available, we can examine the local roads bridge rehabilitation. Emergency repairs to parapets such as at Drumkeelvey will be carried out through the local roads funding mechanism when resources allow,” he added.