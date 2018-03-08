Sports Leadership course at Lough Allen College

PHOTO: Lough Allen College TY’s Sports Leadership Course, left to right, Seamie McMorrow (Leitrim Sports Partnership), Nicole McGovern, Sophie McGreal, Aine McGourty, Ellen Gallagher, Andrea Feeney, Cathal Reynolds, Jordan McGovern, Daniel Maguire, Sean McHugh, Ryan Gallagher, Morgan Lawton.

Combined Aptitude and Careers Interest Test

On Friday, 23rd February, the Transition Year students completed two separate psychometric tests provided by Cambridge Occupational Analysis (COA). The first was The “Cambridge Profile”, the second was “Eirquest.”

The Cambridge Profile Test is a series of Aptitude Tests, which provides a valuable insight into a person’s potential and likely performance within a career. Various aptitudes are tested and these aptitudes, statistically based, compare each student with others of the same age.

Eirquest is a Test, which provides valuable insights into individual areas of interest and abilities, covering both occupational and academic interest and abilities. The results from both these tests are then combined and displayed as a once off booklet.

The ensuing results bring a great sense of objectivity and reality to deciding on possible careers, and choosing academic subjects in fifth year, which will match these careers. The two tests combined, provide comprehensive and individually tailored results with respect to aptitudes and interests.

To complement the COA report each student will be interviewed individually by the Guidance Counsellor, Mr Paul Toal to discuss the report, its relevance to subject choices, future courses and careers beyond that.

Assorted Fitness

Michelle Fanning from Assorted Fitness is carrying out a six week fitness intensive course with our Transition Years. Michelle completed a fitness test with the students on 21st of February and will run a final test at the end of the six weeks to establish if the fitness levels of the students have improved.

She will also do basketball, Olympic handball, dodgeball, rounders and other sports with the students at the Handball Alley in Drumkeerin.

We hope that the students fitness levels will have increased enough for them to run a 5k. Thanks to Mrs Una Killoran, Transition Year Co-ordinator for organising this event.

Home Economics Trip

The first and second year Home Economics students went to the Crafter’s Basket in Cliffoney to purchase supplies for their class projects. Thanks to their teacher Mrs Foley for bringing the students on this trip.

Leadership Course

Seamie McMorrow, from Leitrim Sports Partnership visited our school on 27th of February to develop the leadership skills of our transition years. The students learned about the theory of coaching and completed the practical element of the programme in Drumkeerin Handball Alley. This course took place over three days and the students will receive a Certificate for Coaching at the end of the module. Thanks to Transition Year Co-ordinator Mrs Killoran for organising this worthwhile event.

Healthy Eating Week

Healthy Eating Week is taking place in LAC this week from 5th to 9th of March. It would be great if parents would participate by giving your child healthy lunches. Soup, smoothies and healthy snacks will be available at school during this week. Thanks to Mrs Foley and Mr Flannery for co-ordinating this initiative.