King House Boyle to host 'Vótáil 100'

A commeorative lecture, 'Vótáil 100 – Votes for Women', celebrating 100 years since women were granted the right to vote will be held in King House on Wednesday next, April 25.

Boyle has been chosen to host the event due to its connection with Margaret Cousins, an educationist, suffragist and theosophist who established the All India Women’s Conference.

Margaret was born on November 7, 1878 and lived on the Crescent in Boyle.

There will be a wide panel of speakers including Senator Ivana Bacik, Mary McAuliffe (UCD), Claire McGing (Maynooth University) and Sandra Collins (Director National Library of Ireland).

Maire Egan, Paul and Keith Monro will talk about ‘Margaret Cousins and the Irish Women’s Franchise League’.

This is a full day conference will be held on Wednesday April 25, starting at 9am to 5pm. For further information or to book contact Mary Mullins (090) 66 37321 or (090) 37243 email ghoare@roscommoncoco.ie

