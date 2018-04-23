€250,000 granted for 11 Leitrim roads in need of repair

A further €250,000 to repair local roads in Leitrim under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) has been announced.

Eleven roads to be improved around the county have been determined by Leitrim County Council based on the financial allocation by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Two roads in Kinlough will receive the most amount of funding, Stracummer, Kinlough will get €44,014 and Aughadunvane, Kinlough will have repairs worth €48,904.

Senator Frank Feighan welcomed the news and said, “My colleague Minister Michael Ring has confirmed this allocation as part of an additional €10m nationally for the LIS this year. This is on top of the €17m which Minister Ring allocated for the scheme last year. The LIS scheme was re-introduced after a gap of eight years since the last round of funding, and has made a huge difference to local communities here in the county.

The roads granted funding:

Driney, Drumcong €26,017

Crummy, Drumcong €4,891



Gortletteragh, Mohill €15,215

Cattan, Mohill €9,781

Boneil, Keshcarrigan €5,379

Knockacullion, Keshcarrigan €9,781

Diffier, Drumshanbo €18,095

Tully, Dromahair €39,123

Stracummer, Kinlough €44,014

Aughadunvane, Kinlough €48,904

Lismakeegan, Carrick-on-Shannon €28,801