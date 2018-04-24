Money disappears from some Ulster Bank accounts

Ulster Bank says it is investigating an issue which has caused funds to ‘disappear’ from customers’ accounts this morning (April 24).

It’s after large numbers of the bank’s customers have reported their salaries have disappeared from their accounts, while direct debits haven’t been paid.

Other customers say that their cards are being declined and their balances aren’t correct.



Ulster Bank says it’s working hard to fix the issue and apologises for any inconvenience. The bank has stated "No customer will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue. Emergency Cash is available in branch or via telephone."

Customers have been advised they can call Ulster Bank or visit a branch if they need access to funds. They are asking affected customers to call 1850 424 365 (from abroad 00353 1 8047475) minicom – 0800 015 4422.