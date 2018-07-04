Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd has a vacancy for an Animal Warden.

King & Moffatt are recruiting for an IT Technician.

Larkin Windows & Doors are currently looking to recruit a competent, committed, self-motivated, enthusiastic person to join their Manufacturing/Installation team.

Praxis Care currently have a vacancy within the intellectual disability services for a Relief Support Worker.

Local Link are seeking to recruit an Office Administrator.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.