Abbott Ireland commit to Family Fest at Lough Gill Hospice Swim

Abbott Ireland have once again affirmed their commitment to the Lough Gill Family Fest in conjunction with the Lough Gill Swim. Abbott have donated €3,000 towards the family fun day.

A mega family Fest will take place in conjunction with the Annual Lough Gill Hospice Swim in 2018.

At the cheque presentation this week, Thomas Walsh said, “This year we are really excited, the event will be expanded with something for everyone. We are delighted that Abbott Ireland are back on board and have committed to the event.”

A super line up of activities is planned. Dinky Diggers, Giant Bouncy Castles, Stilt walkers, arts and crafts, farm yard experience, and the Scruffy Duffy Show are just some of the many activities planned in Back Avenue, Sligo Town.

The Lough Gill Northwest Hospice swim is now in its seventh year. There are three elements to the swim itself, the first element is the 10k from Park’s Castle to the Boat house on the Back Avenue, the second element is the relay which takes place at the pontoon area, and the newest element is the skins/ wetsuit one mile swim.

The finish area is at the Boathouse and always has a fantastic festival atmosphere with music activities for children and families. Safety is a must and is headed up by Sligo Sub Aqua, Sligo Kayak Club and Sligo Civil Defence.

This year there will be a large family element to the swim. The event will take place on Saturday, August 18 from 12pm-4pm at Back Avenue, Sligo. The committee are delighted to announce that Abbott Ireland have come on board as the main sponsor for the family day.

