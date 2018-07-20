Cuilcagh Mountain Walk of Hope for STOP

North West STOP Suicide is inviting everyone to participate in the Walk of Hope on Monday, August 6 on the southern side of West Cavan’s Cuilcagh Mountain.



The meeting point is St. Felim’s Church, Gowlan (Eircode F91N932).



Registration for the Cuilcagh Mountain Walk of Hope will be at 3.30pm on Monday, August 6. The entry fee for the Walk is €20 per participant but all participants who have Walk sponsorship cards will have free entry on the day.



The Walk of Hope of Hope will commence at 4.30pm and will follow the trail by Mullaghboy to Cavan’s highest peak, Benbeg, on the Fermanagh border. After all participants have completed the walk refreshments for them will be provided in Gowlan Hall.



North West STOP Suicide, whose office and headquarters is located in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre, would like to thank everyone who will be coming along to support the Cuilcagh Mountain Walk of Hope either as a participant or in any other way.



To contact North West STOP Suicide – for counselling the Freephone number is 1850-211-877 – while for queries and information the office phone number is 071-9856070, the mobile phone number is 086-7772009 and email: info@stopsuicide.ie

