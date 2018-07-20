Sean MacDiarmada homestead tours every Saturday in Kiltyclogher

Guided tours of the homestead of the 1916 Proclamation Signatory, Seán MacDiarmada in Corranmore, Kiltyclogher are available free of charge on each Saturday afternoon from 12pm to 3pm; beginning this Saturday, July 21st and concluding on Saturday, December 1.



This beautiful cottage is a designated National Monument; owned and very well maintained in its original condition by the Office of Public Works.



The cottage is of considerable historic importance, not only as the single existing home place of any of the seven signatories of the 1916 proclamation but as a fine example of an Irish traditional cottage; offering an insight into what life was like over 100 years ago for the majority of rural Ireland residents.



Tours of the Seán MacDiarmada homestead are available on weekdays also; to book please contact the Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre via Facebook or Messenger – kiltyclogherheritagecentre@gmail.com, or phone 071-9854859.

