Leitrim's Luna named among the best 20 restaurants in Ireland to enjoy a pizza

Dromahair's Luna Restaurant has been named among the 20 best places in the country to enjoy a pizza by the Sunday Independent.

Yesterday's paper features reviews from the best Italian restaurants and pizzerias and was particularly complimentary of Luna, describing it as "A bastion of tasty Italian food" and the review was particularly impressed with the Guinness and Leek sausage pizza with spinach, mozzarella and parmesan.

Read Also:

Gardai issue warning about deer hazard following Sligo accident