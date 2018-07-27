66 allegations made against Gardai in Sligo/Leitrim

GSOC, the independent statutory body charged with overseeing the Garda Síochána has released figures over allegations against members of the force.

Thefigures show that in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, 66 allegations were made against Gardai in 2017. While in Co Donegal it is double, 123 allegations were made last year.

The most common matters complained of were abuse of authority, neglect of duty, discourtesy, and non-fatal offences such as assault, harassment or false imprisonment.

Nationally the GSOC annual report shows that 1,949 complaints were received last year.

There were 24 referrals received from the gardaí of matters where it appeared that “the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”. Seven of these referrals related to fatalities. None of these referrals were in Sligo, Leitrim are Donegal.