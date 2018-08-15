Lough Allen College students "exceeded expectations" in Leavin Cert

Students from Lough Allen College were said to be "Extremely happy" according to school principal Fiona Kuehl when they collected their Leaving Cert results this morning in Drumkeerin.

Deputy Principal Una Killoran with Lee Mc Sharry

Ms Kuehl said, "All who have been in have exceeded their own expectations."

Results were above the national average in all subjects and particularly high results have been achieved in Engineering, English, Phys/Chem, LCVP and Biology.

The vast majority of students exceeded their own expectations and the teaching staff who attended today were delighted with the high standard of results achieved.

Guidance Counsellor Mr Paul Toal with Harry Davis

Parents have been contacting the school all morning to thank the staff for their hard work and dedication. The Chairperson of the Board of Management has also been in touch to offer her congratulations to students and staff.

Principal Ms Fiona Kuehl with Nicole Fitpatrick

Ms Kuehl added that students results appear to be good enough to secure their first choice options in the CAO.

"All students got what they believe will be enough to cover their first preferences. They are all very happy. There are no concerns, they all exceeded their own expectations and many of them have plenty of points to spare.

"On behalf of Lough Allen College we wish this exemplary group of young people the very best of luck on their chosen paths."

Good luck to all those receiving results today and remember there is always someone to speak with. https://t.co/droAxdqN8v — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 15, 2018

