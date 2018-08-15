Dromahair's McGoldrick family crowned All-Ireland champions for seventh time

Dromahair potato growers, Michael McGoldrick and his mother Margaret were honoured at the Bord Bia All Ireland Quality Potato Championships at the Tullamore Show last Sunday.

Michael was awarded first place while his mother Margaret was awarded second place for their potatoes.

Pictured is John Donohue, Tullamore Show horticulture organiser, Catherine Gallagher, Irish Shows Association and Lorcan Bourke, Bord Bia, making the presentation to Michael McGoldrick.

This is the seventh time Michael and Margaret have won the All Ireland title between them. Congratulations to them once again. Picture by Jeff Harvey.

