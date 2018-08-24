Leaving Cert students advised to consider all options

With CAO offers coming out last Monday, Cavan Institute’s Director, Ms Ann Marie Lacey offers some advice to students and their parents who are still considering their options.

Speaking during registration which is currently taking place, the Director of the Institute reported high demand across all course areas reflecting a continuing confidence that students and their parents have in the Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) sector.

Thanks to everyone who came through our doors this week.

There is a huge demand for our pre-university courses. Students are equipping themselves w skills for the workplace & further studies.

Route for everyone regardless of CAO points

“There are many financial and career implications for both students and parents in choosing the correct course” according to Ms Lacey.

“There are many paths to your chosen career and you should take time to reflect on what you really want to study and whether there are realistic career opportunities at the end of the course.

Students should not panic. Regardless of your Leaving Certificate results and COA points, there is a route for everyone towards their chosen career path.

At this time, many students will be faced with an offer of a course they may be unsure about.

They may be worried about the cost of going to college and living away from home and the job opportunities that the course will lead to, so it is more important than ever to take the time to consider all options.

Reserved places for PLC Students

"The PLC route into higher education is a fantastic option for many students for a number of reasons” stated Ms Lacey.



"Many students are still unsure about their career path and the courses offered at Cavan Institute allows them both time and space to reflect on their chosen areas and at the same time gain valuable qualifications at Level 5 and Level 6 on the National Qualifications Framework."

Students who are considering their options at the moment should take into account that they can use points from a PLC course as an alternative to repeating their Leaving Certificate.

Universities and Institute’s of Technology hold reserved places for PLC students who are offered places on Round 0, before offers are made to Leaving Certificate Students.

Some students will exceed their expectations and others will be disappointed with their results. Some students will find their options restricted because of their subject choice. The ever changing points system has implications for all Leaving Certificate students.

“It is important that you are ready to take that next step, a year exploring a career you didn’t previously consider may help you decide regardless of the fact your points permits you to aim higher than you planned."

Ms Lacey also stressed that some students may receive an offer of a place on a course they hadn’t really considered.

“On the CAO list with 10 choices, some students may receive an offer of a course down their list and one that they aren’t really sure of – it is important to seriously consider whether it is the course for you,” says the Cavan Institute Director.

Links to Degree Courses

“All courses at Cavan Institute offer an alternative route to a number of degrees, for example, Science and Music courses at Cavan Institute are linked with relevant degree programmes at NUI Maynooth while the Business and Computer courses are linked with similar courses in Athlone, Dundalk or Sligo Institutes of Technology.

There is an established route for students who complete the Pre-Nursing course at Cavan Institute into Nursing degree programmes throughout Ireland and the UK, while the Childcare and Social Care courses also have well established links with degree programmes in Ireland and the UK.



Physiotherapy

Students interested in becoming a Chartered Physiotherapist and who may not have gained the high points required can use the Sports Therapy course to gain access to Physiotherapy. This year, 9 out of 14 students from this course are progression into Year 2 of Physiotherapy courses in the UK, with one student receiving 5 different offers.

Employment

“It is also important to point out that while many students use a PLC programme as an alternative route to Higher Education, a substantial number of courses lead directly to employment. In many cases, there have been close to 100% employment progression for students from courses such as Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing and Hospitality” stated Ms Lacey.

A full list of courses on offer at Cavan institute is available here.

Next Open Day – 23 August 2018

Cavan Institute will be holding their next Open Day this Thursday, 23 August 2018. Information will be available on vacant places for courses starting this September.

Further information available at www.cavaninstitute.ie

