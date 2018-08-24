Range of courses to choose from at Monaghan Institute

Monaghan Institute is a Further Education centre of excellence located in Monaghan town, with over 25 years’ experience of Further Education & Training provision, offering an ever-expanding range of courses to learners from the locality and further afield.

Everyone is welcome to our Open Evening on Wednesday 29th August from 4-7pm. A great opportunity for #LeavingCert students and #MatureLearners to meet our tutors and browse our facilities. Progress to university or directly to a great career @MonaghanInst #YourFutureStartsHere pic.twitter.com/xpspNh5Sn1 — Monaghan Institute (@MonaghanInst) August 22, 2018

Courses available include: Digital Media & Web Design, Liberal Arts, Computer Games Design, Business & Office Administration, Early Childhood Care & Education, Nursing, Healthcare, Applied Social Studies, Travel & Tourism, Sport & Recreation, Engineering, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, Animal Science, Beauty Therapy & Hairdressing.

Monaghan Institute is located in a state of the art purpose built Further Education College at the Monaghan Education Campus, Armagh Road, Monaghan.

The College can accommodate 700 students and has fully equipped practical rooms, science and IT labs, Multi-media laboratories, Hairdressing Salon, Beauty Therapy rooms, Dog Grooming Parlour, Nursing Practical room, Construction and Engineering Workshops.

Leading certification authorities such as QQI, ITEC, City & Guilds, SEC and CompTIA ensure that learners completing one or two year courses at Monaghan Institute may obtain qualifications of the highest standard. The range of courses available provides a comprehensive and professional education for learners who then have the opportunity to enter the workforce or proceed to further study at Institute’s of Technology, Further Education Colleges or Universities.



Employers who seek graduates from our courses speak highly of our training programmes.

In a rapidly changing and increasingly technological world, Monaghan Institute boasts eight state of the art Multimedia Laboratories, including two of Apple’s latest hi-spec iMac labs.



The IT Department offers QQI Level 5 awards in Computer Games Design and Digital Media & Web Design, which are very popular.

We also offer Level 6 Advanced Certificates in Software Development and Digital Media and Web Design for learners who wish to further their studies.

For those interested in a career in business, the Business & Office Administration course provides a comprehensive training.

The Tourism & Travel course also gives an alternative option for those interested in working in airlines, travel agents, hotels, leisure facilities, etc.

The Sport & Leisure Management course has proven so popular that we have also introduced a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Health, Fitness & Sport Performance.

One of the biggest departments at Monaghan Institute is that of Early Childhood Care and Education, where learners undertake a wide and varied subject base, on both the QQI Level 5 and the Level 6 courses.

Another successful and popular course is Nursing Studies. A very high percentage of past students have progressed on to Nurse Training, with strong progression links established to Nursing degree programmes at a number of universities.

Courses in Community & Social Care and Health Service Skills are available for those who would like to train for employment in the Caring Profession as a Nurses’ Aide, Care Assistant or Special Care Assistant.

Due to substantial demand locally for training opportunities in Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy, Monaghan Institute offers both the QQI Hairdressing Level 5 award and the City & Guilds Diploma in Hairdressing. Both have proven to be very popular courses, which complement the Level 5 Beauty Therapy programme. The most up to date equipment and facilities are available in the college’s new Hairdressing and Beauty salons.

Other QQI Level 5 courses that have been in demand over recent years include: Pharmacy Counter Assistant, Animal Care and Motor Vehicle Mechanics.

Applications for vacancies on courses are currently being accepted. Post Leaving Certificate and mature students are welcome to apply.

Many mature students are in receipt of allowances under the VTOS scheme (for the long term unemployed). Maintenance Grants are also available – subject to means test. Website: www.susi.ie

For further information on all courses, contact: Monaghan Institute, Armagh Road, Monaghan. Tel: 047-84900. Website: www.monaghaninstitute.ie

