Roscommon driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving

During a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint conducted by gardaí in Roscommon, one driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. 

The checkpoint was carried out in Cloontuskert, Co Roscommon, with drivers tested for a range of banned substances. 

The driver in question tested positive and was arrested at the scene. 