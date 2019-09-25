Community information day in Drumreilly, Co Leitrim this October 1

Leitrim Development Company is holding a community information day in Drumreilly Community Centre on Tuesday, October 1 from 9.30am to 2pm.

This event will include free one to one health checks on blood pressure and BMI. In order to avail of these checks, please come along early.

There will also be a number of speakers at the event providing information on a range of topics including Teagasc on Farm Safety, Leitrim Warmer Homes on funding for insulation, Mental Health Ireland on positive mental health.

Citizens Information will also be there to answer any question that you may have in relation to entitlements.

Lunch will be provided. This event is open to everyone in the community and surrounding areas and is free of charge.

For more information, contact Bernie at 071-9631715 or Bernie@ldco.ie