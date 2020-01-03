Waterways Ireland opens 2020 Event Programme to applications

The Waterways Ireland Event Programme for 2020 has opened to applications from communities across the inland waterways.

Taking place annually for the past 13 years the Programme has supported competitions, learning experiences, community, historical and educational events for people with and without disabilities across 100's of waterway communities nationwide. Involving angling, canoeing, rowing, sailing and power-sports, arts, history, drama, learning new skills, these events have most importantly been about having fun on the water.

Sharon Lavin, Head of Marketing and Communications with Waterways Ireland stated that the “Waterways Ireland Events Programme supports 100's of community events. The new vision for the Event Programme will activate event organisers to consider how they can build in ongoing activity and sustained use of the waterways corridors into their event. Tourism & participation in recreation has a social and economic impact in waterfront communities, and events are a great way to engage communities with previously under-utilised waterways."

Applications must be made online. The application form and guidance notes can be viewed, and completed online at https://bit.ly/2QkAneV . Terms and conditions apply. The closing date the receipt of completed applications is 15th January 2020.

Waterways Ireland is the Recreation and Navigation Authority for the Barrow Navigation, Erne System, Grand Canal, Lower Bann Navigation, Royal Canal, Shannon-Erne Waterway and the Shannon Navigation.