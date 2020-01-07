Restaurants association hits back at proposed calories on menus legislation

The Restaurants Association of Ireland are outraged at proposed new legislation, which would see displaying calories on menus becoming mandatory for all restaurants, pubs, catering establishments and eateries.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “It looks like this proposed legislation for presenting calories on menus is being rammed through by the Government with little thought about the negative effects it will have. This really is nanny-statism at its best.

"Enforcing calorie count menus will cost the state tens of millions of euro to implement, money that would quite frankly be better spent elsewhere. Chefs will also be spending more and more time doing paperwork than in the kitchen, which will do nothing to make the career more appealing when we are facing a chef shortage.

"The RAI are calling for Education not Legislation. We want to see Home Economics or Food Science equivalent mandatory in Second-Level and we need more comprehensive food education on the Primary education syllabus.

"Calories on their own are not a good measure of healthy menus. Calories are one part of calculating a healthy diet. Calorie needs differ depending on a person’s age, gender, height, weight, and physical activity level. Restaurants by their very design are for occasions and we as an industry have confidence in our customers knowing a restaurant meal is just that, a treat!

"Yet again, the government are stifling small businesses who cannot afford the administration of this. It’s unacceptable.”

The Restaurants Association of Ireland have called on their members to make their voices heard and submit a submission to The Department of Health and Minister for Health Simon Harris TD at the link: https://bit.ly/2upFxxB