Calling Leitrim Children
Ryan Tubridy to judge children’s essay competition
Get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTE studios
Ryan Tubridy
World Vision Ireland is calling on teachers, parents and children across Co Leitrim to enter their Climate Change Essay Competition, which will be judged by Ryan Tubridy.
The winner will get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTE studios and will also win a €500 Smyths voucher. World Vision Ireland’s Climate Change essay competition 2020 is opened until the 31st March for children between the ages of 8 and 18.
The entries will be narrowed down to the final 10, and celebrity judge Ryan Tubridy will choose the winning essay. Teachers are encouraged to download a poster for your notice boards which you can find on our website https://www.worldvision.ie/ essay-competition or by clicking here
The essay entries should be sent, with the €2 application fee (€2 per essay entry) to:
Essay competition,
World Vision Ireland,
The Mews,
Garland House,
Rathmines Park,
Dublin 6.
Entries should follow the below instructions:
- Write an essay entitled ‘How We Can Save Our Planet’.
- Word count is 800 words or less.
- Entry cost is €2 per essay, per child. (Not per class. For example, if there are 10 entries, €20 will need to be submitted with the entries, to cover the €2 per essay entry fees). Cash, cheques and postal orders are all accepted. Alternatively, payments can be made online by going to https://www.worldvision.ie/ essay-competition
*Please ensure to include your school’s details on the online payment transaction form, so that when the essays arrive by post, World Vision Ireland will know that the entry fees have been paid.
- Children should write their name, age and school address on the top corner of the essay, and hand it to their teacher.
- Teachers should put the essay entries, along with the entry fee, into an envelope and post the essays to: Essay competition, World Vision Ireland, The Mews, Garland House, Rathmines Park, Dublin 6.
- All proceeds will go to World Vision Ireland, a child-focused international humanitarian aid charity.
- The school of the winning essay will be contacted directly by World Vision Ireland.
- Due to the number of entries, feedback cannot be given on essays.
