Warning sign to be erected in Dromahair

New signage will be erected warning road users of a concealed entrance near the recycling facilities in Dromahair.

Cllr Padraig Fallon raised the issue at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal meeting noting that there is a limited view on the road near this facility and a crest on the road added to visibility problems on the Back Line in the town.

He was told that the road has now been surveyed and a warning sign will be erected as soon as possible.

