Dogs charity supports frontline workers by offering temporary foster care for their dogs

Dogs Trust, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, understands that frontline workers may be concerned about their own capacity to look after their dogs as their workloads increase due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

To help alleviate any worry they may have that their dog might not be receiving their usual levels of exercise and human interaction, the charity is offering essential workers a free "Dogs Trust Frontline Foster Care" card which will allow them to sign up to a special temporary fostering programme that they can avail of at any time during this unprecedented pandemic.

Nurse Annie Mathews said: "This is a fantastic initiative for frontline workers like me, it’s a relief to know this service is available and that my dog would be well looked after for a few weeks if I need it."

The charity has adapted their current Canine Care Card to be able to help people on the frontline, especially those who are worried about looking after their dogs while they carry out their essential and in some cases life-saving roles.

Becky Bristow, Executive Director, Dogs Trust Ireland said: "It’s so important at a time like this, that we all pull together. Many people are at home right now and want to be able to support frontline workers in some way.

"The amount of offers we have received to foster dogs has been truly uplifting for us in these worrying times and we are delighted to now expand our team’s services to assist essential workers.

"We want to help lighten the load of Ireland’s frontline workers who are facing one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime.

"They are doing everything they can to keep us safe, healthy and food and supplies on shelves so it’s the least we can do to take some pressure off them by offering to care for their dogs."

If you are an essential worker and need your dog fostered for a period of two weeks or more, please sign up to receive a “Dogs Trust Frontline Foster Care” card at www.DogsTrust.ie/Frontline.