Reek Sunday has been cancelled

It has been an annual pilgrimage for many but this year Reek Sunday, the day when thousands of people climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo, but this year's pilgrimage has been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking about the cancellation, Archbishop Michael Neary said: "The National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday is an important annual occasion for many people, and it has a long and distinguished history. Climbing Ireland’s Holy Mountain provides an opportunity for pilgrims to pray both in petition and in thanksgiving, to participate at Mass and to celebrate the Sacrament of Penance at the summit.

"This year, however, having consulted with the various statutory and non-statutory bodies involved in the Reek pilgrimage, having in mind the Government’s “Roadmap” for emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, and accepting the clear public health advice offered, it is necessary to cancel the 2020 National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on 26 July.

"While this decision will be widely understood, it will, of course, be disappointing for the pilgrims and for those who have already done a considerable amount of preparatory work for the pilgrimage. However, the Archdiocese of Tuam and the Parish of Westport wish, by taking this decision now, to support the public authorities, individuals and communities in their efforts to suppress the coronavirus circulating in the community at present and, God willing, look forward to being in a position to resume the annual pilgrimage on Reek Sunday in July 2021."