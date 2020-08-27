Memorial to Patrick Gill to be unveiled in Drumsna

Patrick Gill, Corlara, Kilmore, was an innocent victim of a Black and Tans shooting in 1920.

Gill had been walking through the village of Drumsna with two other people when he was gunned down on the roadside by a member of a Black and Tan patrol.

He became the first Roscommon native to be killed by the infamous force and his death occurred on September 10 1920, just one hundred years ago.

The Co Roscommon IRA Commemoration Committee in conjunction with Republican Sinn Fein are erecting a memorial of grey marble at the spot where Gill was shot in Drumsna and the unveiling ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 6 at 3pm. Covid-19 restrictions will apply.