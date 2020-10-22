Woman to appear in court over circulating details of youth on social media

A woman is expected to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30am this morning, 22 October, in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

This is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

The late Ana Kriégel