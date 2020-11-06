Suspended sentences for Leitrim man as he lacks the 'same history of criminality as his brother'

“The reason you are getting a suspended sentence is that I'm differentiating you somewhat from the last defendant (your brother, Bernard McDonagh). There is not the same history of criminality and I feel you've been, to some extent, led by the (Bernard)” noted Judge Kevin P Kilrane in Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Before him was Thomas McDonagh, age 44, of no fixed abode, but also with previous addresses in Annaduff, Kiltyclogher and Mohill.

Mr McDonagh appeared before Judge Kilrane as a co-defendant in several cases of burglary and criminal damage also involving his brother, Bernard McDonagh, namely his involvement in breaking and entering the Mulvey Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon on a date unknown between June 26 and 28 this year and breaking into The Dog Grooming Studio, Glancy's Carpark, Carrick-on- Shannon on a date unknown between the same period.

But the defendant also faced a number of separate public order charges and stealing two laptops and clothing from Thompson's Garage, New Line Manorhamilton on July 3, 2019. The laptops and clothing were later recovered.

The court also heard details of criminal damage to a cell at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on June 25, 2020.

The court heard Mr McDonagh had managed to retain a lighter when he was arrested and placed in a cell. He subsequently removed his shirt and set fire to it, scorching the floor of the cell and also causing damage to a mattress and walls of the room.

Mr McDonagh was convicted and fined €300 for entering as a trespasser The Barrel Store Apartments at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 27, this year.

All public order offences relating to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and between September 2019 and August 2020 were taken into consideration.

He was given five months in prison for the criminal damage at the garda station in Carrick-on-Shannon on June 25, 2020 and five months for stealing the laptops and clothing from Thompson's Garda in Manorhamilton in July 2019.

A further five month sentence was handed down for entering as a trespasser at the Mulvey Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon while a fourth and final five month sentence was issued for a similar offence at The Dog Grooming Studio.

Judge Kilrane suspended all prison sentences on the provision that Mr McDonagh consume no alcohol in public or in private; that he not be convicted of any further indictable offences, or any further criminal damage or public order offences for a period of two years.

“But I am telling you that if you breach these you will serve 20 months,” warned Judge Kilrane.