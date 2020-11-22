Letrim to be included in new EU programme post BREXIT

Leitrim will be included in a PEACe Plus funding programme for Northern Ireland and border counties which is being developed to run post BREXIT.

Deputy Michael McGrath told the Dáil this week that while projects under PEACE IV and INTERREG VA will be maintained and completed the programmes are accepting no new applications.

"The January 2020 Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the UK provides for the full completion of the PEACE IV and INTERREG VA programmes following Brexit. The current implementation structures for both programmes will be maintained post-Brexit, with SEUPB continuing to manage the programmes," he explained.

However a new programme is being developed as part of the Cohesion Policy 2021-27. Provision for PEACE PLUS programme is included in the Withdrawal Agreement, as well as in the Political Declaration.

PEACE PLUS will have an eligible area of Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland and will combine the current PEACE and INTERREG strands into one new cohesive cross-border programme. The development process for the new programme is now well advanced. This process is being led by the SEUPB, in close cooperation with my Department and with the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland. Similar to arrangements for the current PEACE IV and INTERREG VA programmes, the SEUPB will manage the new PEACE PLUS programme during the 2021-27 programming period.

This is good news for a number of projects hoping for progression int he next few years in Leitrim.

