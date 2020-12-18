UPDATE: 6 deaths and 582 new cases of Covid-19

The Department of Health has been notified for a further six deaths and 582 new cases of Covid-19.

The figures were released at this evening's briefing.

A total of 2,149 people have died with the disease here with the cumulative number of infections now standing at 78,254. This includes the denotification of six previously confirmed cases.

There are 34 patients with coronavirus in intensive care, an increase of three since yesterday.

Of the cases notified today 310 are men and 265 are women with 60% being under 45 years of age.

There were 193 cases in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties.