Swim Ireland and RNLI team up for virtual open water series

Swim Ireland has teamed up with the RNLI to offer a series of Open Water information and safety webinars, responding to the huge increase in new winter open water swimmers.

After a successful pilot in December, RNLI Water Safety Lead Kevin Rahill will host Weather and Waves later this month, and Tides and Currents next month, with both webinars open to all and all proceeds going to support the RNLI’s Volunteer Lifeboat Crews.

This is the first of many initiatives set to be rolled out this year as the partnership between Swim Ireland and the RNLI grows.

The RNLI’s Kevin Rahill said: “With more people getting involved in open water swimming, we are delighted to work in partnership with Swim Ireland to help those taking part, whether new or experienced swimmers, to continue to enjoy the sport safely. We are happy to share our knowledge and experience through these webinars to help everyone make informed decisions about where and when to swim and what steps one can take to ensure a fun and safe experience.”

Grainne Murphy, Get Ireland Swimming National Co-Ordinator commented: “We have seen first-hand the unprecedented increase in people dipping into open waters across the island of Ireland this year. In the summer we were able to support more than 700 of them by providing coached sessions and lessons as part of our Open Water Programmes.

"It is even more important to support these newcomers in the cold winter, which is why we have partnered with the RNLI to provide an ongoing series of educational webinars, that deliver key safety messages, and provide a platform for all to speak directly to experts in open water swimming and in open water safety. These sessions aim to build participants’ confidence and a strong awareness of the importance of taking safety precautions when in or around open water.”

Running alongside the joint RNLI and Swim Ireland Open Water webinars will be a series of 30-minute ‘Lunch Break Chats’, providing education on Ice Swimming, Swim Route Planning, and Channel Swimming.

Swim Ireland’s Instagram channel is also set to feature live chats, including with Irish ex-international marathon swimmer Chris Bryan, who will have a focus on improving swimmers’ knowledge of open water.

Available Webinars

Virtual Webinar: Weather and Waves with RNLI l 25/01/2021 l 7pm l €5 l Book HERE.

Virtual Webinar l Dee’s Experience with Dee Newell l 08/02/2021 l 7pm l €5 l Book HERE

Virtual Webinar: Tides and Currents with RNLI l 22/02/2021 l 7pm l €5 l Book HERE.

Virtual Webinar: Route Planning for Open Water Swimmers l 08/03/2021 l 7pm l €5 l Book HERE.