North West Simon Tea Day is virtual this year

Join North West Simon Community in the fight against homelessness by having a Virtual Tea Day anytime in February.

A Virtual Tea Day is an easy and fun way to maintain social distancing and connect with family, friends and colleague while also raising vital funds for North West Simon Community. It’s very simple to do!

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, all our community fundraising events have had to be cancelled which account for 80% of our income.

Just because we can’t get together and meet face-to-face, doesn’t mean that we can’t come together virtually. You can’t beat a good catch up no matter the distance! You could even host an international Tea Day!

Hosting a virtual Tea Day with colleagues is the perfect way to catch up and connect whilst working remotely. Don’t forget, physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social distancing! Now, all that’s left to do is get the kettle on, the biscuits out, and away you go!

1. Let North West Simon Community know that you’d like to host a Virtual Tea Day – contact details below:

2. Set a date and spread the word to your friends, family or work colleagues.

Spread the Word

Whether it be through text, email or social media, spread the word and ask your friends, family or colleagues to join. The more people you can get involved, the better!

Choose a platform – Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts and WhatsApp are popular options.

Make sure everyone has the link to join your virtual Tea Day, and have your hot drink at the ready! Welcome everyone as they join and invite people to start having a good old catch up.

3. You can have fun and theme your online get together - Share your theme ideas with us on our Facebook Page and inspire others to get involved! Share your photos using #NWSimonTeaDay and post to the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages

4. Log in, have a cuppa, a chat and encourage everyone to make a donation to North West Simon Community via our website: www.northwestsimon.ie/donate and in the comment box reference “Tea Day”

You can donate via Bank Transfer, please clearly label your transfer with your name / your group / your organisation. Please contact for bank details or call and they can take a card payment over the phone.

Share your theme ideas with us on our Facebook Page and inspire others to get involved!

Further details from Mary at 087 7708865 or email mary@northwestsimon.ie