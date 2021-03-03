Call to remove ban on public masses in Leitrim

Leitrim For Life, at the request of many of its supporters, are calling on the Government to remove immediately the ban on public Masses.

A statment from the groupoutlined “We are also asking all our local TDs and councillors to state publicly what they intend to do, or have done, to make this happen.

“To do nothing is to show contempt for the many people who are affected by this outrageous restriction.

“Never before in all our campaigns have we encountered so many people upset and annoyed, especially because of the lack of scientific evidence for banning public Masses, together with the fact that Ireland and Slovenia are the only two countries in Europe with a ban on public religious ceremonies.

“The Church has been meticulous in conforming to the HSE guidelines which make the Churches safe for everyone.

“We have shops, takeaways, etc, already open (and rightly so) that many people access on a daily basis, while strict regulations are enforced in these places it is much more difficult to reach the required level of social distancing and hand hygiene that is present in our Churches,” the statement concluded.

Cllr Enda Stenson has also called for the reopening of churches for services for Holy Week.

Cllr Stenson put forward the proposal at Monday's Council meeting noting "that the opening of churches for Holy Week is important and should be done for the well being of people".

He said that the matter had been raised with him adding that the opportunity to attend mass was very important to people, especially the week leading up to Easter.

His proposal was backed by Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mary Bohan who said that she believed that the reopening of church services was important, however she added that it was important that any reopening be done so with Covid-19 safety foremost in mind.