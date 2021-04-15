Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team come to the aid of walker at Eagles Rock

The Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team were called out to the popular Eagles Rock walk in Co Leitrim yesterday, April 14, to help assist an individual down to their car.

The walker had been crag bound but required assistance to get down safely.

A big thank you to all the team at Sligo Leitrim MRT.

Remember

If you are out and about enjoying the Leitrim landscape during the sunny weather this week please ensure you are wearing adequate clothing to suit the conditions, that you have adequate supplies with you and are also carrying a mobile phone to allow you to contact someone if you run into trouble. Also remember that some walks are more challenging than they may appear and weather conditions can change quickly. If you are unsure of your abilities or your physical health, stick to the less challenging routes. Also remember to always tell someone your plans and your expected return time so that someone can raise the alarm if you do not return when expected.