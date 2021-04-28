Planning granted for development of 41 houses in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a development consisting of the construction of 41 new homes at Priors Point, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The application by KDM Construction Limited, comprises the construction of two x 2-bedroom semi-detached houses, 22 x 3-bedroom semi-detached houses, one x 3-bedroom detached house, 10 x 4-bedroom semi-detached houses, 3 x 4-bedroom terrace houses, 1 x 5-bedroom detached house accessed from Priors Point and 2 x 3-bedroom semi-detached houses accessed from Attyrory.

A Natura Impact Statement was been submitted to the planning authority with the application and permission for the development has been made subject to 18 conditions.

The original application was submitted on April 2, last year and permission was granted on April 26, 2021.