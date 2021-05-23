Leitrim eco retreat set to reopen its doors on its 20th birthday

While the reopening of hotels and accommodation on June 2 is great news for everyone in the industry, the date holds a special place in the hearts of the owners of Ard Nahoo. On that very day back in 2001, Ard Nahoo opened its doors for the first time in Co Leitrim, setting up as a health farm promoting a healthy and balanced way of life.

“Back then, health farms were about nibbling on lettuce leaves and losing weight,” says owner Noeleen Tyrrell. “That wasn’t what we wanted to do. We wanted to promote a healthy and balanced life through yoga, therapies, relaxation and the great outdoors. Just spending a few nights away from the bustle of the real world had a restorative power for our guests, as it continues to do today.”

In 2001, eco tourism wasn’t a term that many people were familiar with. But Ard Nahoo was a trailblazer in this area, with Tyrrell serving on many eco tourism boards and working groups, including the Greenbox and Leitrim Tourism. When the business expanded in 2007, the works included a groundbreaking eco build, using a sustainable architect who designed environmentally sound Eco Cabins and yoga studio.

Over the years, Ard Nahoo has evolved from a health farm to a multi-faceted tourism enterprise, offering self-catering breaks in the Eco Cabins, yoga teacher training and retreats. And now, in 2021, they will be hosting their first boutique wedding', just a few weeks after hospitality reopens.

“We’re so excited to welcome guests back to Ard Nahoo,” says Tyrrell. “We have such incredible memories of our guests over the years, from families who stayed in the Eco Cabins to yoga teachers who have come from all over the world with their students to host retreats. We are lucky to have welcomed such wonderful people throughout the past 20 years, and can’t wait to see old and new faces in 2021.”

