A book titled ‘Drumlease: two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim’ by Des Gillmor has been published.
The histories of many aspects of the parish and its Dromahair church from 1800 to 2020 are traced.
The lives of 28 clergy are outlined and there are historical lists of people in the parish.
Of the 175 pages, 30 are in colour.
The book is on sale in the Centra and Gala supermarkets, price €20. The proceeds of sales go to the parish.
Further information available from dbgillmor@gmail.com
Author Des Gillmore has published ‘Drumlease: two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim’
