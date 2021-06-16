Two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim

Two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim

Author Des Gillmore has published ‘Drumlease: two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim’

Reporter:

news reporter

A book titled ‘Drumlease: two centuries of a Church of Ireland parish in County Leitrim’ by Des Gillmor has been published. 

The histories of many aspects of the parish and its Dromahair church from 1800 to 2020 are traced.

The lives of 28 clergy are outlined and there are historical lists of people in the parish.

Of the 175 pages, 30 are in colour.

The book is on sale in the Centra and Gala supermarkets, price €20. The proceeds of sales go to the parish.

Further information available from dbgillmor@gmail.com

See also: Leitrim Libraries re-open

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie